Yul Edochie says 'we will all still die' as he advises Nigerians against relocating from the country

Odion Okonofua

Edochie plans to run for presidency in 2023.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has advised Nigerians to rethink their decision to relocate from the country because of the current state of affairs.

The movie star made this known via his Twitter page on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

"Jakpa is not the answer. Yes, no one wants to lose his life but truth is, we'll all die someday, all of us. So what's the point of running?" he tweeted.

"I'm a man sent by God to liberate his people. I will not run from my fatherland. We must get it right. My plan B is 'NO LEAVE NO TRANSFER'."

Edochie is known to be quite vocal about the political and social-economical issues of the country.

Interestingly, he recently announced that he will be running for the office of the president of Nigeria.

The actor and one-time governorship aspirant in Anambra state first announced his plans to run for the presidency in 2018.

He later revealed that he was no longer going to be contesting for the office of the president.

He was later appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the Anambra state governor, Willly Obiano on Creative and Entertainment Media.

