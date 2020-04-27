Yul Edochie says President Muhammadu Buhari should speak to Nigerians from his heart tonight as he plans to address the country over the surge of coronavirus in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to address the country on Monday, April 27, 2020, by 8 PM.

The Nollywood actor made this known via his Twitter page on Monday, April 27, 2020, where he advised the president to speak to the country without reading from a paper.

Yul Edochie [Pulse]

"Dear President @MBuhari drop paper. Don’t read speech today. Speak to Nigerians from your heart," he tweeted.

The president will be expected to give Nigerians an update on his government's efforts towards containing the spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

The highlight of the address will revolve around the president's lockdown of Lagos, Ogun, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).