Charly Boy's wife, Lady D turns a year older today and you've got to read the cute message he sent to her to mark the special day.

The veteran singer and self-acclaimed activist took to his Instagram page on Monday, January 28, 2019, where he shared photos of his beautiful and ageless wife. He went on to caption it with a quote that has gotten everyone blushing;

"When you woke up besides me one morning some 4decades ago and uttered those words, “marry me or I leave” I didn’t marry you due to lack of options. I married you for one pure and selfish reason:

"I figured that the little girl in you will make the boy in me a peaceful and happy man. Good job I was right! Happy Birthday from your besotted husband. My people I take God beg una, biko call my wife 0818 876 0402 and wish her a happy 60th birthday and terrorize this post with comments. Thank you and God bless you too," he captioned the photo.

Happy birthday to Lady D from all of us at PULSE. Charly Boy and his wife of over four decades have continued to give this generation an idea of what a beautiful marriage is all about. Recall that some few months ago, these guys renewed their wedding vows.

However, last year was quite an eventful year for the Oputas as one of his daughters, came out of the closet as gay.

Charly Boy daughter shows off her girlfriend [Video]

Charly Boy's daughter, Dewy Oputa has finally come out to reveal that she is in a relationship with a woman. She made this known on via her Instagram on Monday, July 17, 2018, where she shared photos and a video of herself and her boo.

"I was kind of nervous about this but fuckkkkkkkkk ittttttttttt! .......Clears throat sooooooooooooo I and my Girlfriend decided to create a couples page because why not ‍♀️ go follow @dewyandsj ... ❤ " she captioned the video.

Charly Boy replies critics over daughter's relationship

Charly Boy has come out to reply critics who have gone wild over his daughter's romantic relationship with a woman. The veteran singer took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, where he gave a piece of advice to those nosy followers who have been going crazy over her post.

"For Those going Gagas over my Princess Dewy's post. Hear This. The best thing about being true to yourself is that nobody can insult you by telling you what you have just told them. Acceptance has to come from, Within. I am blessed with beautiful Children and grandchildren. Love ❤️ em All. Thank you, God," he wrote.