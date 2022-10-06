"You will work and never see results" Instagram comedian Ashmusy places a curse on her 'haters'

Following the acquisition, many individuals have turned to the internet's comment sections to disparage her and downplay the efforts she made to obtain the vehicle. While many have ascribed her success to the men in her life, others have even questioned where she gets her money.

On Thursday, the comedian cursed those who disparaged her and attributed her success and accomplishments to men. She asserted that those who criticized her would never enjoy the rewards of their labour.

And for those who attribute her success to men, she said they’d work so hard and never see positive results.

"Anybody that ever belittles my hustle and attaches my success/ achievement to a man will never ever ever eat the fruit of their labor. He/she will work and work and work and not be able to make anything from all the work…

If you ever decide to give my glory to a man and spread fake news against me… if you ever make all my shooting of videos every damn day look like nothing, if you make me running businesses back to back for 5 years now look like nothing… you will work so hardddd and not see results! Amen.", she said.