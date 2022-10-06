RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

"You will work and never see results" Instagram comedian Ashmusy places a curse on her 'haters'

Babatunde Lawal
Amarachi Amusi
Amarachi Amusi

Instagram comedian, Amarachi Amusi, better known online as Ashmusy, recently unveiled her brand new car via her Instagram page.

Read Also

Following the acquisition, many individuals have turned to the internet's comment sections to disparage her and downplay the efforts she made to obtain the vehicle. While many have ascribed her success to the men in her life, others have even questioned where she gets her money.

On Thursday, the comedian cursed those who disparaged her and attributed her success and accomplishments to men. She asserted that those who criticized her would never enjoy the rewards of their labour.

And for those who attribute her success to men, she said they’d work so hard and never see positive results.

"Anybody that ever belittles my hustle and attaches my success/ achievement to a man will never ever ever eat the fruit of their labor. He/she will work and work and work and not be able to make anything from all the work…

If you ever decide to give my glory to a man and spread fake news against me… if you ever make all my shooting of videos every damn day look like nothing, if you make me running businesses back to back for 5 years now look like nothing… you will work so hardddd and not see results! Amen.", she said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjXffI_t9hn/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

With over a million Instagram followers, Ashmusy, is one of the most popular Instagram comedians in Nigeria. But beyond being a comedian, she is also an online company owner, social media influencer, content developer, and internet personality.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You will work and never see results Instagram comedian Ashmusy places a curse on her 'haters'

"You will work and never see results" Instagram comedian Ashmusy places a curse on her 'haters'

Meet Clementina, Black Sherif’s late girlfriend who got featured on his debut album

Meet Clementina, Black Sherif’s late girlfriend who got featured on his debut album

American-Nigerian record label, Taradomemusik signs new artist, Irhay

American-Nigerian record label, Taradomemusik signs new artist, Irhay

Mercy Aigbe's husband celebrates first wife’s birthday

Mercy Aigbe's husband celebrates first wife’s birthday

Asake shares fun-filled video for 'Joha'

Asake shares fun-filled video for 'Joha'

Canadian filmmaker KC Muel sets to take Nollywood by storm

Canadian filmmaker KC Muel sets to take Nollywood by storm

Big Brother Titans: Organisers announce call to entry for Nigerians & South Africans

Big Brother Titans: Organisers announce call to entry for Nigerians & South Africans

Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian drag each other over Kim's image

Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian drag each other over Kim's image

Show Dem Camp serves old wine in new glasses in 'Palmwine Music 3' [Pulse Album Review]

Show Dem Camp serves old wine in new glasses in 'Palmwine Music 3' [Pulse Album Review]

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Korra Obidi [Instagram/korraobidi]

Korra Obidi reveals she lost a pregnancy before second child

Sheggz and Gbemisola Akinde [Instagram]

Everything he said to Bella, he’s also said to me- Sheggz’ ex confirms“abuse” claims

Ruger and Kizz Daniel (Legit)

'Tanzania 'I'm here, and I didn't forget my bags,' Ruger says, taking a subtle jab at Kizz Daniel

Davido and Chioma [Instagram]

Davido & Chioma spotted partying together [Video]