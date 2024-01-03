ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

You refuse to drop my name - Yul Edochie slams ex wife May in new post

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The actor accused her of manipulating the public.

May Edochie and her hubby, Yul [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]
May Edochie and her hubby, Yul [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]

Recommended articles

He went on to stress that even though she filed for divorce from him, she still kept his last name.

"You have filed for divorce. Yet you refused to drop my name. Return the bride price I paid, you & your family refused. I have asked for the return of the bride price a couple of times, you people vehemently refused. I don’t understand why," his post read.

ADVERTISEMENT

His posts came in response to May's New Year's post on Instagram, where she reflected on how 2023 affected her, stating that the year 2023 dealt with her in catastrophic ways and "stole her flesh and blood."

However, Yul did not take kindly to her new post and went on his social media to accuse her of manipulating the public. He went on, stressing that she was trying to destroy his image and shamed her for having allegedly had cosmetic surgery done.

"2023 stole your flesh & blood, but you still had enough time to do breast enlargement surgery and tummy tuck without your husband’s consent. Obviously endorsed by your married boyfriend. Enough of the manipulation. Stop manipulating people on social media to hate me and feel pity for you while you enjoy your life secretly. Because they don’t know the real you. I will not take it in 2024. I’ve been silent for too long. I’ve been doing my best to protect your image while you’re doing all you can to destroy mine. ENOUGH," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Declan Rice said ODUMODU BLVCK's song inspired his career - Teezee

Declan Rice said ODUMODU BLVCK's song inspired his career - Teezee

You refuse to drop my name - Yul Edochie slams ex wife May in new post

You refuse to drop my name - Yul Edochie slams ex wife May in new post

L.A.X threatens legal action against X user that called him 'herpes giver'

L.A.X threatens legal action against X user that called him 'herpes giver'

2Baba hails 'New Cats', jokes about turning into an upcoming artist

2Baba hails 'New Cats', jokes about turning into an upcoming artist

Rema makes history as 'Raves & Roses' receives RIAA gold plaque

Rema makes history as 'Raves & Roses' receives RIAA gold plaque

'A Tribe Called Judah' is the highest-grossing Nollywood title of all time

'A Tribe Called Judah' is the highest-grossing Nollywood title of all time

Nollywood actor Zack Orji is in stable condition - Abuja hospital confirms

Nollywood actor Zack Orji is in stable condition - Abuja hospital confirms

Nigerians are making better music than Ghanaians — M3nsa

Nigerians are making better music than Ghanaians — M3nsa

Zainab Balogun stars as OAP who must air her secrets online in 'Last Call'

Zainab Balogun stars as OAP who must air her secrets online in 'Last Call'

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Funke Akindele had the perfect response [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

Funke Akindele claps back at troll who tried to shame her for being single

Johnny Drille and his wife have welcomed their little miracle [Instagram/Rimounne]

Johnny Drille announces the birth of his first child, a baby girl

Nollywood veteran Zack Orji was visited by the first lady while in the hospital [Instagram/ZackOrji]

Nollywood actor Zack Orji is in stable condition - Abuja hospital confirms

Chioma Goodhairhas An interesting spiritual gift [Instagram/Chiomagoodhair]

I'm a dreamer so I knew I was going to become famous - Chioma Goodhair