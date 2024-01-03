You refuse to drop my name - Yul Edochie slams ex wife May in new post

He went on to stress that even though she filed for divorce from him, she still kept his last name.

"You have filed for divorce. Yet you refused to drop my name. Return the bride price I paid, you & your family refused. I have asked for the return of the bride price a couple of times, you people vehemently refused. I don’t understand why," his post read.

His posts came in response to May's New Year's post on Instagram, where she reflected on how 2023 affected her, stating that the year 2023 dealt with her in catastrophic ways and "stole her flesh and blood."

However, Yul did not take kindly to her new post and went on his social media to accuse her of manipulating the public. He went on, stressing that she was trying to destroy his image and shamed her for having allegedly had cosmetic surgery done.

"2023 stole your flesh & blood, but you still had enough time to do breast enlargement surgery and tummy tuck without your husband’s consent. Obviously endorsed by your married boyfriend. Enough of the manipulation. Stop manipulating people on social media to hate me and feel pity for you while you enjoy your life secretly. Because they don’t know the real you. I will not take it in 2024. I’ve been silent for too long. I’ve been doing my best to protect your image while you’re doing all you can to destroy mine. ENOUGH," he said.