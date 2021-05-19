RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

You can't get Ghanian singer Stonebwoy to say anything good about Nigerian Jollof no matter how hard you try

Authors:

Steve Dede

Stonebwoy was a guest on Pulse' Fun Facts.

Stonebwoy paid a visit to Pulse during his recent visit to Nigeria (Instagram/Stonebwoy)

Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy during his last visit to Nigeria visited Pulse Nigeria headquarters, and despite being a guest, he refused to say anything good about Nigerian Jollof.

Recommended articles

During his appearance on Fun Facts, a Pulse video content that sees guests answer quick questions, the singer refused to say good things about Nigerian Jollof when he was asked to.

Asked to say, "there is no denying the fact that Nigerian Jollof is the best," in a foreign accent.

Stonebwoy said, "there is no denying the fact that Nigerian Jollof is shit," he said in jest.

Nigeria and Ghana have had this Jollof war for years, and it's no surprise that the singer is on his country's side.

Also, on this Fun Facts, he revealed he wants to collaborate with Nigerian music veteran 2Baba.

He was a good sport on the show, and we had lots of fun interviewing.

Watch video below;

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

Governor El-Rufai declares NLC President Wabba wanted, promises handsome reward

FBI arrests Governor Abiodun's aide over N144 million wire fraud

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

Four armed robbers who raped 4-month pregnant woman jailed 72 years

UK finally pays Nigeria over N2 billion stolen by Ibori

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme unveil new TV series 'Fatty & Sons'