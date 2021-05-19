You can't get Ghanian singer Stonebwoy to say anything good about Nigerian Jollof no matter how hard you try

During his appearance on Fun Facts, a Pulse video content that sees guests answer quick questions, the singer refused to say good things about Nigerian Jollof when he was asked to.

Asked to say, "there is no denying the fact that Nigerian Jollof is the best," in a foreign accent.

Stonebwoy said, "there is no denying the fact that Nigerian Jollof is shit," he said in jest.

Nigeria and Ghana have had this Jollof war for years, and it's no surprise that the singer is on his country's side.

Also, on this Fun Facts, he revealed he wants to collaborate with Nigerian music veteran 2Baba.

He was a good sport on the show, and we had lots of fun interviewing.