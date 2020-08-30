The actress announced her recovery on Sunday, August 30, 2020, via her Instagram page.

Narrating her experience, she described COVID-19 as a deadly virus, saying she was sick to the bone and could not smell anything.

She wrote; “I tested positive for COVID-19 but I am fine now. To God be the glory.

I was sick to the bone and couldn’t smell anything. I was so scared because I had kids to take care of. You don’t ever want to imagine going into self-isolation and not seeing your loved ones.

“I don’t know what you must have heard about COVID-19, but I tell you today that it is way deadlier than you can ever think of.

“At this critical time when people are beginning to ignore the warnings against this virus, you can make a difference with your family members by being very conscious of the fact that it is still very much around.

“There is a thin line between life and death. Please, be nice to everyone around you always. My name is Lola Alao. Stay very safe, my people.”

As of Saturday, August 29, 2020, the total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria stands at 53,727 following the announcement of 250 more cases by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).