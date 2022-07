In a video shared via his Instagram page on Monday, July 11, 2022, the actor is seen standing with some police officers and carrying their baby.

He alleged that she assaulted him and ran away just before the police arrived.

He also denied Jimoh's claims that he sent her his nude video. According to him, she recorded the nude videos and tried to blackmail him with them.

"RECORDING MY NUDE for BLACKMAIL: She recorded my nude and threatened me with it," he wrote.

Fabiyi's posts on social media are coming on the heels of the weighty allegations levelled against him by Jimoh.

"When I was pregnant you beat me up to a stupor that I had to run outside. To the extent, I had forced labour the following day. You are still the one that came outside to do fake video to gather your fake evidence," Jimoh wrote on IG.

In a now-deleted post, she accused the actor of being gay.

She also alleged to have in possession a video of his nudes which he shared with her during the early stages of their relationship.

"Replying you is just a waste of time. Many evidence dey, even the prick wen you show on the first video call, even before our chat, but you know what, I won't reply you."

Pulse Nigeria

"Not because I'm all at fault but because of this child. He never forced me to birth him. Shallom.''

The movie star and his baby mama have been at loggerheads for a while now.

They have called each other out on social media on several occasions.