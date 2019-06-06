There are reports that Yinka Ayefele has welcomed triplets with his wife, Temitope in the United States of America.

According to blogger, Lailas, the couple welcomed the triplets far away in the United States of America. The mother and kids are reportedly doing very well. As at the time of this publication the sex of the babies has not been disclosed.

Pulse reached out to Yinka Ayefele's team via e-mail and we are yet to get a response from them. Yinka Ayefele and his wife have been married for nineteen years. Congratulations to the Ayefeles on the arrival of their bundles of joy.

The arrival of Yinka Ayefele's babies is coming barely 24 hours after we broke the news that Duncan Mighty had also welcomed his third child with his wife.

Watch Duncan Mighty celebrate as he welcomes 3rd child with wife

The visibly excited father and music star who could not hide his joy took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, where he shared a video of himself celebrating the arrival of the newborn baby.

"MY WIFE HAS JUST GIVEN BIRTH. JOIN ME PRAISE GOD FOR ... SUCCEED REIGN MIGHTY .. MOTHER AND CHILD SAFE... GOD YOU ARE BIGGER THAN RELIGION YOU ARE YOU JESUS WENE MIGHTY...I WILL BOW FOR YOU ALONE ALL MY LIFE," he captioned the video.

Congratulations to Duncan Mighty and his wife over the birth of their baby from all of us at PULSE.