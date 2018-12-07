Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Yetunde Akilapa caught at her 5th attempt to burgle a house

Yetunde Akilapa has been caught for the 5th time trying to burgle a house

Yoruba actress, Yetunde Akilapa has been caught for the fifth time while attempting to burgle a house in Ketu area of Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yetunde Akilapa in court for stealing and burgling again play

According to Emurehi, Akilapa was apprehended while trying to enter the apartment of the complainant, Adeboye Lamidi.

(YNaija )

Yetunde Akilapa is in the news again and it's for getting caught while trying to burgle a house in Ketu area of Lagos state.

The arrest of the one time actress made it the fifth time she has been nabbed and charged for unlawful entry and attempt to burgle someone's house.

ALSO READ: Yetunde Akilapa reportedly caught stealing

According to reports, Akilapa was caught and handed over to the police while trying to gain entrance into an apartment on in Ajao estate, Oluwalogbon area of Ketu, Lagos state.

Yetunde Akilapa play

Yetunde Akilapa

(DailyPost)

 

The fifth arrest is coming six months after she was arrested and charged to court for burglary and stealing valuables to the tune of N7million at an apartment situated inside Mutairu street, Shangisha area of Ketu, Lagos.

As it had happened in previous attempts, Akilapa was caught with a bunch of master keys, which she intends using to gain entry.

In 2014 after she was arrested for burglary and stealing, she said he needed prayers to overcome the spiritual attack on her.

“I am not a thief. I didn't steal anything. I don’t know what is happening to me. I have every reason to believe my problem is spiritual.

I can't even explain the circumstance I found myself. I am fed up with life. I am not what people think I am. God please help me out of this mess.

As I am speaking with you now, I am in Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking the face of God and I believe I would get out of this dilemma one day. I am not a kleptomaniac.”

4 other times Yetunde Akilapa has been caught burgling houses

  1. On January 12, 2014, she was caught again trying to burgle with the intent of stealing at a house inside Magodo Phase II. She was caught with a bunch of master keys which was hidden inside her bra.

  2. In February 2013, the one time actress was in the news for allegedly involved in robbing a house after which she was sent to Kirikiri prison by the court after she was found guilty.

  3. On November 16, 2015, Akilapa allegedly burgled the residence of Oyinlol Tuga on Ayodele Okeowo street, Gbagada and tried carting away valuables when she was nabbed in the act.

  4. In July 2018, the 32-year-old Akilapa was dragged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates' Court and charged with burglary and stealing valuables worth N7million. She was accused of burgling into an apartment belonging to Adeboye Lamidi on Mutairu street, Shangisha, Ketu on June 27, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Check out 10 sexy photos of Summer Bunni, the lady who allegedly ruined...bullet
2 Watch moment Small Doctor was arrested for threatening a police...bullet
3 Donald Trump's daughter reportedly dating a Nigerian millionairebullet

Related Articles

Mystery Actress Yetunde Akilapa Needs Your Prayers
Yetunde Akilapa Actress reportedly caught stealing
Yetunde Akilapa Actress caught stealing again
Spiritual Thief Yetunde Akilapa Caught Stealing Again
Only In Nollywood New movie where actresses are buried alive drops
Sauce Kid Rapper is moving on after serving jail term
Sinzu 3 things rapper needs to do upon his second coming
Davido Pop star may just have announced the signing of Sauce Kid to his label
J Cole Rappers performance sparks huge Internet debate amongst Nigerians

Celebrities

Kizz Daniel buys a brand new Bentley car [See Video]
Adeniyi Johnson and his bae, Seyi Edun
Seyi Edun shuts down break up rumours as she releases photo with Adeniyi Johnson
Reekado Banks
Reekado Banks gets 25 cakes on birthday [Photo]
Davido, Chioma's Dunes Center experience (Assurance)
Pulse List: 5 most talked about Nigerian celebrity couples of 2018
X
Advertisement