Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Yemi Alade teases fans with bubble bath photo

Yemi Alade teases fans with bubble bath photo

Yemi Alade shares rare raunchy photo on her Instagram page.

  • Published:
Yemi Alade play

Yemi Alade

(Instagram/YemiAlade)

Without doubts, we all know Yemi Alade is one of the hottest female celebrities from this part of the world and we guess that's why she is teasing her fans with this bubble bath photo.

The music star took to her Instagram page where she shared one of her hottest and rare photos which a hilarious caption.

"#Oga you Don Bath?" Hmmm...wondering who she was referring to? We don't know and maybe the person in question knows himself!

 

We love it when your favourite celebrities decide to go the extra mile or do something different from the regular norm.

play

 

Posting raunchy photos is one of those rare feats which we don't get every day and so when these celebrities decide to share such photos we sure do know it would trend! Recall that a few months ago, Eniola Badmus did something similar and the Internet will not forget in a hurry.

play

ALSO READ: Chika Ike shares tasty topless photo on her birthday

Eniola Badmus teases fans with raunchy photos

Eniola Badmus play

Eniola Badmus

(Instagram/EniolaBadmus)

 

Back in October 2018, Eniola Badmus broke the Internet with the release of her raunchy photos. The busty actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, where she shared the sexy and raunchy photos. She went on to caption one of the photos with the quote;

"LIVING MY BEST LIFE...    MAKE EVERYDAY AN ADVENTURE." Oh yes! Enjoy every bit of your amazing life Eniola Badmus.

Eniola Badmus celebrates birthday with cute photos play

Eniola Badmus celebrates birthday with cute photos

(Instagram/EniolaBadmus)

 

The reason behind this bold move is not clear but we love the fact that Eniola Badmus is making a statement with these photos. Just so you know, posing nude or semi-nude isn't meant for models or skinny celebrities and that's exactly the point Eniola Badmus is trying to raise here.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Watch moment Small Doctor was arrested for threatening a police officer...bullet
2 Donald Trump's daughter reportedly dating a Nigerian millionairebullet
3 Victor Olaotan seeks financial assistance after ghastly car accidentbullet

Related Articles

BBNaija's K.Brule involved in near-death car crash [Photo]
Celebrities troop out in their numbers to meet Prince Charles [Photos]
Yemi Alade - 'Number One'
New Video Yemi Alade - Issokay
Kiss Daniel Singer announces Demmie Vee and Philkeyz as first set of signings to FlyBoy Inc
Flavour - 'Crazy Love' feat. Yemi Alade
Yemi Alade Singer announces Canada and USA tour dates
Mystro Is singer building up to becoming the break-out artist of 2019?
Afrimma 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Yemi Alade and Burna Boy win big at 2018 edition of music awards [Full Winners List]
Check out the amazing line-up of events coming up this month

Celebrities

Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa designs Christmas tree with Hermes boxes [Photos]
Ebuka and wife, Cynthia during a vacation
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu expecting 2nd child with wife
Small Doctor with the top police officer, Dolapo Badmus
Twitter goes wild after news of Small Doctor's arrest breaks the Internet
Police arrest Small Doctor for alleged possession of firearm
Police arrest Small Doctor for alleged possession of firearm
X
Advertisement