Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has slammed those who always go about blaming women after their partners cheat.

In a series of tweets posted via her Twitter page on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, the music star said no matter how good you are, you will never be enough for some people.

"Don't people realise that no matter how good you are, you might never be Completely enough for some people, so they cheat. It's not your fault!" she tweeted.

"But why is it so easy to assume its the woman's fault when a man cheats but when a woman cheats she is a sl*t ?"

In recent times, the singer has become vocal about her thoughts on political and social issues.