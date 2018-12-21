Yemi Alade appears to be shading some of her colleagues or maybe one of them after appealing to them to stop deceiving fans with fake photos.

The music star made this known via her Twitter page on Friday, December 21, 2018. In her tweet, she specifically begged some celebrity to stop deceiving fans with fake buttocks photos when it is a well-known fact that they have a flat buttock.

"Stop increasing your ynash in your pictures! You know you are straight like "I" embrace your real self! Ahh ahh. Deceiving fans up and dan," she tweeted.

We guess whoever, Yemi Alade was referring has been duly notified and would henceforth desist from the act. This is the second time in a couple of weeks that a celebrity will be calling out other celebrities over their fake lifestyle.

Recall a few weeks ago when Kevin Ikeduba broke the Internet with a video where he called out his colleagues in Nollywood.

Kevin Ikeduba calls out actors in Nollywood on living fake life

Nollywood actor Kevin Ikeduba is leading a charge against some colleagues who are dragged for living a fake life. He analyses that their famous status is lacking in depth and love.

On Friday, December 7, 2018, Ikeduba shares a video on Instagram to criticize those who are not able to offer genuine help to one another. Kevin Ikeduduba favours openness about one's feelings as opposed to pretense.

In the comments section, most readers commend the actor who joined Nollywood in the year 2000. He is able to act in English and Yoruba movies due to his competence in both languages. Ikeduba is often known for his role as an antagonist in many of the films he has starred in.