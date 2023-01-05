Yemi Alade berates trolls for not minding their business

Alade shared a post on Twitter, and the user advised her to get pregnant and give birth to a child.

Reacting, she slammed the follower for offering her unsolicited advice, calling him a "nitwit." "It's a New year! Find something new to say you nitwit", Alade wrote.

She also took the time to criticise another Twitter user for insulting her music releases and telling her to release better music this year.

The user wrote, "Please give us good music this year abeg.... Not all those your regular pangolo."

In response, Alade wrote that she doesn't have anything to say to the user. "I have nothing for you. You wouldn't know a good thing even if it slapped you in the face," she wrote.