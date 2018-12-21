On Twitter, Yemi Alade apologizes to her colleagues in show business for a blunt comment she made coming down on those who deceive their fans with their improved butts.

In her tweet, she notes that her goal is to inspire an appreciation for one's physique without having to make enhancement in pictures.

"If my last tweet was offensive in anyway, to my fellow females and guyz i apologise. I am sincerely sorry. I just want us to appreciate ourselves more tin, tall, fat, short. With or without Nyash," reads a comment she shared on Friday, December 21, 2018.

In a post she shares on Instagram earlier, Tiwa Savage seem to be directing subs at an unknown who may have bashed her looks.

She replies with a racy picture accompanied with a caption showing disapproval.

"Flash Black Friday #ToWhomItMayF&ckingConcern," the pop star says as she makes ready to fuel a feud.