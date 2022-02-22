YCee drags self-acclaimed disc jockey Ada over comments about dating younger guys

Ada had taken to her Instagram page where she berated younger guys when they invite a lady on a date.

According to the voluptuous lady, this category of men never offer to spend (tfare) on women when they take them out on dates.

''This is why I don't like to hang out with young dudes. You get to hang out with young dudes, you get your hair done, makeup done, then you see the person. After seeing the person then it's time to go home, they don't always give you transport fair," she said.

"There's take and thanks for coming, there's no send me your account number, it is always alright no problem see you another time."

While reacting to the disc jockey's statement, YCee described it as a 'dead mentality.'

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

"If it's not expecting high-end dates with high-end budgets or demanding for your hair or makeup to be done, it's 'tfare.' Y'all kings be safe out because these hoes trifling heavily," he wrote.