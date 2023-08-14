Women these days can even sleep with you for free - Chinwetalu Agu

He made this declaration while speaking in an interview with popular media personality Chude Jideonwo, where he was asked about a previous controversial statement he once made regarding the harassment of women in the film industry. He noted that in this day and age, women are dominating.

In his words, "Women are now in control and men are running and dodging. If you block them on the way they can afford to give it to you for free without charging anything... The women are now dominating, they took over, and the way they took over men like it."

Going on the actor noted that times have changed and he believes that women go after the men they want these days. He implied that women are braver now and would oftentimes confront men on the streets, so they no longer make use of brothels.

"Men no longer go to brothels, they don't go to the house of a***wo again, because the women would confront you in the streets, that time is gone. If you are waiting for a man, you will come and toast to him, he will even through shyness give you what you want. society has changed," he said.

Agu did, however, note that society is better now because as opposed to back in the days, women are in control, and to him, that means that there are fewer cases of gang rapes after refusal.

The actor believes that it is better now that women chase after men and take initiative rather than the other way around.

