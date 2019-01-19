According to the Daily Mail UK on Saturday, January 19, 2019, Pace shared in an interview with Dateline NBC that she has a piece of potential evidence to back up her claim of being abused by the disgraced artist when she was just 16 years old.

She claimed that "after he (R. Kelly) had spit on me, I wiped it off…. I wiped it off with my t-shirt."

The shirt reportedly contains semen belonging to the singer, the Daily Mail gathered. It also confirmed that the accuser met R. Kelly during his child pornography trial in the year 2008.

On Friday, January 18, 2019, Sony's RCA Records reportedly removed the R&B legend from the list of artists signed by the company.

Before the decision was made, many protesters positioned themselves in front of Sony Music’s New York City headquarters on Wednesday to ask the label to drop R. Kelly.

It is one of the actions taken so far in an ongoing #MuteKelly campaign.