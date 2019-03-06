Babes Wodumo has for the first time reacted since the video of her boyfriend, DJ Mamspintsha allegedly assaulting on Instagram live went viral.

The South African singer and model took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, where she posted a photo of a friend and herself who she said she lost to physically abusive partner.

"I could have been next!! This could have been you, your sister, your daughter, your niece.....We are not victims but survivors❤️," she captioned the photo. This would be the first time Eodumo will be commenting since her famous disc jockey boyfriend, DJ Mamspintsha physically abused her in a now-viral video.

However, DJ Mamspintsha has been arrested by the police in South Africa and charges have been filed against him.

A few days ago, Africans woke up to a viral video where Wodumo was being physically assaulted by her boyfriend and famous South African disc jockey, Mamspintsha.

Watch South African singer, Wodumo get assaulted on her live IG by boyfriend, DJ Mampintsha

One video that has caught a lot of attention is that of South African DJ, Mampintsha beating his girlfriend and music star, Wodumo on her IG live. In the video, you'd spot the singer being assaulted by the disc jockey, repeatedly. The video which has since gone viral has been criticized by everyone who has watched it.

The video clip comes nine months after Metro FM in South Africa presenter Masechaba Ndlovu broke the news of the star's alleged abuse at the hands of her beau Mampintsha during a radio interview with Wodumo.

The video has caused outrage on social media, seeing the hashtags #Mampintsha #Babes #Masechaba and #Woduma in which the public.