Wizkid's son, Zion spends time with Femi Kuti [Video]

news

The cutest video you'd see today is that of Wizkid's son, Zion having a nice time with music icon, Femi Kuti.

In a video shared by on the kid's Instagram page on Monday December 3, 2018, Femi Kuti is seen spending quality time with Zion and they both looked like they were having fun.

Zion tagged along with his dad as he performed at the Global Citizen Festival which was held in South Africa over the weekend, and we guess he got acquainted with some of his dad's colleagues.

A few weeks ago, Zion turned one and his dad, Wizkid took out time to celebrate his birthday in grand style.

Wizkid celebrates son's birthday in grand style [Photos]

Wizkid's third son, Zion turned one a few weeks ago and he decided to celebrate the adorable boy in grand style with a beautiful birthday party.

The music star and his baby mama, Jada Pollock hosted friends and family to a colourful Micky Mouse themed party. There was a lot of fun as the kids in attendance had a number of games to enjoy.

Photos from the birthday party were posted on Zion's Instagram page (Yes he has a 14 thousand followers Instagram page) and it looked like they all had fun. We all know how special Zion is to Wizkid and he has never hidden his love for the son. Recall a few weeks ago, the music professed his undying love for him, calling him his 'everything.'

Wizkid calls third son, Zion, his 'life and everything' as he turns 1

Wizkid has referred to his third son, Zion, as his 'life and everything' on the young Balogun's first birthday. Wizkid and his manager, Jada Pollock, had Zion in 2017 after their affair was made public. The singer took to his social media handles on October 29, 2018, to shower accolades on his youngest son while he was away in India for a performance.

He wrote, "My love my life my light my everything !! Thank God! ❤️❤️ baby boy 1❤️❤️❤️ love u Zi."

Zion is Wizkid's third son with Jada Pollock. Prior to Zion's birth, he already had two other sons (Boluwatife and Ayo) with two baby mamas (Shola Ogudu and Diamond Binta Diallo).