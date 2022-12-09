Wizkid's babymama, Jada, reflects on the ups and downs of 2022

The mother of two said on her social media pages that this year had been one of the most difficult she'd ever experienced and also the most exciting.

She claimed that because everything was happening so quickly, she hadn't had time to stop and take it all in.

Jada added that she feels overwhelmed with joy and happiness, and she’s ending the year with her heart full.

“2022 has been so good 2 me! Probably one of the biggest, most challenging years thus far! I haven’t had a moment to stop & take it in. I can wholeheartedly say i feel overwhelmed with happiness, joy & love. Ending this year with my heart heart full! 2023 U got a lot to live up 2,” she tweeted.

This is coming days after Wizkid took to Snapchat to reveal that he is single and would like to be in a relationship with one or two women. In his words, "Been single for so long! Gotta find me one or 2".