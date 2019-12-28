Nigerian music star, Wizkid has vowed to get justice for Babatunde Ramon Adeniji, who was killed by a police sergeant, Lukman Akanbi on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Adeniji was reportedly returning from Wizkid’s concert around 4.am on Friday, when the police officer accosted him.

According to reports, the police officer shot Adeniji dead following an argument between him and the 39-year-old Wizkid fan.

Reacting to Adeniji’s death through his Twitter account, Wizkid vowed to get justice for the deceased.

He tweeted, “I won’t stop till we get justice”.

The artiste thereafter appealed to police officers to stop killing Nigerians.

“Nigerian police! Protect us! Not kill us! I’m so so sorry guys. I’m so broken right now,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the police officer has been arrested and dismissed by the Nigerian Police Force.

In a statement on Friday, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said that the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered the arrest of Akanbi for orderly room trial.

Elkana said, “The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the arrest of Sergeant Lukmon Akanbi, F/No 448407, attached to the Victoria Island Police Station over the shooting of one Ramon Adeniyi, 39, of campus area Lagos Island. The incident happened on Friday, December 27, 2019, around 4.20am around Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“There was a fracas between the Police Officer who was on patrol at the area and the victim who was returning from an event. The Police Officer was said to have pulled the trigger of his pistol on the unarmed civilian, which falls short of professional standards on the use of firearms.

“The victim was rushed to the Naval Dockyard Hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The Police Sergeant was arrested and detained at the Provost Department, Command Headquarters, Ikeja. He was subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room Trials.”

Elkana said the police officer was found guilty of all the charges during the trial and was dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force.

He added that Akanbi has been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for prosecution in conventional Court.