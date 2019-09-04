Wizkid has sent some not really nice messages to certain celebrities over their comments on the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. According to him, these celebrities made dumb and insensitive comments about the xenophobic attacks melted upon foreigners especially Nigerians in South Africa.

"I’ve seen so many insensitive and dumb stupid comments from You celebrities and I’m so disappointed! This is not a time to fight or point fingers!! Let love lead. Use your head! ❤️ u fucking dumb fucks! People are dying foreal! Watch what you say!" he tweeted.

He wasn't done as he slammed them for fighting each other on social media instead of facing the real problem which according to him are poverty, government, and education.

"Y’all want to go around preaching hate and fighting each other when the real problem is not even on social media! You clout chasing dick heads! #SayNoToXenophobicAttacks ! Fight the real problem! Government! Poverty! Education!" he added.

He concluded by saying if these celebrities (he obviously was talking to some musicians) didn't have anything sensible to say, they should concentrate on their music careers.

"and if you don’t have anything sensible to say at this sensitive time pls just promote your music and fuck off. Nobody ask una papa for opinions !"

Wizkid's tweets were obviously triggered by the clashed between Nigerian and South African celebrities over the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Xenophobia: AKA responds to YCee's diss on South African men

One celebrity who has learned his voice on the xenophobic attack is Nigerian rapper, YCee. In a series of posts shared on his Twitter on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, YCee slammed South African men over the xenophobic attacks.

It didn't end there as he went on to call out South African rapper, AKA over his now-famous meltdown when the national football team of Nigeria, Super Eagle, defeated that of South Africa at the just concluded Nations Cup.

"There is this subtle dislike that a lot of them (If not all) feel towards Nigerians and no matter how hard they try to hide it .. it eventually jumps out - like when AKA had a full childish grown man tantrum when they lost to Nigeria in the nations cup," he tweeted.

It didn't take time before AKA responded to YCee's tweet and it was not really nice as they both went back and forth.