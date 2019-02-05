One of the most talked about photos on social media over the last 24 hours is that of Wizkid spotted hanging out with the president of Heirs Holding, Tony Elumelu.

In the photo, you'd see these two highly influential and prominent sons of Nigeria hanging out together and all relaxed probably sharing a joke as they look at their phones.

Wizkid, on the other hand, took to his Instagram page where he posted the photo and captioned it with a message which sounded like good news.

"UBA X Starboy 2019!! Thank u @tonyoelumelu! #AfricasGlobalBank! 🚨🚨#DoneDeal!" he wrote.

It is not clear what this means for Wizkid's future and that of UBA but it looks like your favourite celebrity might have signed a deal...we wait to get a detailed breakdown what this new relationship means.