Wizkid speaks on how blessed he feels to be a father

Anna Ajayi

The afrobeats icon talked about the profound impact of fatherhood on his life and career.

Wizkid feels blessed to be a father.
During the interview with UK-based music journalist Adesope, on the Afrobeats podcast, Wizkid said, "Being a father has changed me a lot. I am grown; lots of love in my heart, fuels me to keep going; that is the drive, the only drive to keep me going. My family, my kids, I just feel blessed to be their father, take care of them; God put me in that position, it is the biggest blessing in the world, being able to recreate."

The artist, who is the proud father of four children, spoke passionately about the significance of fatherhood and how it has shaped him as an individual.

He acknowledged that the love he feels for his children is a driving force in his life, giving him purpose and motivation.

Further, the artist shared his unyielding commitment to his music career, referring to it as his way of life.

He explained, "I sleep, breathe, and eat music. I'm always trying to elevate my craft from my sound, my videos, my productions, everything to a whole new level."

His dedication to his craft is evident and commendable.

In addition to discussing fatherhood, Wizkid unveiled his venture into the luxury jewellery sector.

At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, he proudly showcased a diamond neck chain and pendant he co-designed with renowned designer Eliantte.

This extraordinary piece represents the first of six chains Wizkid plans to release this year, signalling his entry into the premium jewellery industry.

Watch the full interview:

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

