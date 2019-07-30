Wizkid has come for artists who have been encouraging Interne fraud through the music they put out.

The music star made this known during the 2019 Tony Elumelu Foundation Forum at UBA Marketplace, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. After signing a deal as the new brand ambassador of United Bank for Africa (UBA), he got to speak about music and his career.

He then threw shades at his colleagues for promoting Internet fraud via their music; "I wouldn’t want to be that kind of person, I feel like the kind of person I would want to be is to lead by example. All I can do for myself is to continue to be successful and touch many lives that I can. And I hope that every kid out there looks at this and emulate that and also want to be brave. When I started music, I made just N250k and now we are talking about big numbers here. Just so you know, that you are not going to change anything by singing about yahoo yahoo," he said. Watch video here

Since Wizkid made that statement, a lot of people believe he threw shades at a particular set of artists who in recent times have become notorious for promoting Internet fraud (Yahoo Yahoo) in their songs.

In a recent interview, Dede Mabiaku had taken shots at Naira Marley for promoting fraud in his songs too. He also slammed those comparing Naira Marley to Fela because of his recent detention.

Dede Mabiaku slams those comparing Naira Marley to Fela

The veteran singer made this known during an interview with Object TV. An obviously irritated Dede shared his frustration at the comparison between Fela who was the voice for the people and Naira Marley who has been accused of getting his hands stained with fraud.

"I heard a lot of people comparing that young man to Abami Eda Anikpula Kuti. Why are you trivializing the essence of your matters? Why are you bringing down Fela Anikpula Kuti? Why are you rubbishing hi in this corridor of nothingness that is not supposed to be an issue? The boy, was he right in doing what he did? Ask yourselves. Somebody wen dey edutain, because, in everything he did, his tortures were based on wanting to enlighten the people, wake up the minds of the people for the development of the society, with regards for our culture and traditions.

"The typical African culture teaches you not to steal or do tricks to rip off the next man of what is duly his. They are talking about reparation. In reparation, you come out and say these are what my rights are. You denied me my rights and I want them back and by law and rights, I'm going to fight for it. And you duly stand and fight for it. Not to sneak to computer and carry people money and you come and relate yourself with Fela,'' he said.

He went on to advise colleagues of Naira Marley to stop giving him the moral boost that he is the next Fela because he went to jail. He also slammed the latest move 'Soapy' (Initiated by Naira Marley's latest song) which according to him is totally wrong.