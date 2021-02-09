Nigerian music star Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has revealed the reason he doesn't react to controversies.

In a recent chat with Thisday Style, the music star said it only a stupid man that goes around trying to prove a point to the world, hence his decision not to react anytime he faced with controversies.

"It’s very easy. Only a stupid man will go around trying to prove a point to the world and even at that, you’ll find that you can’t please everyone, that you cannot live off of people’s opinions," he said.

Wizkid speaks on handling controversies [Instagram/WizkiDayo]

"I think once you understand yourself and your true essence, nothing will faze you, people’s opinions won’t faze you. I’m just more of a private person, and I handle situations in that manner."

The award-winning music star also spoke about the reason he openly endorsed and participated during the #EndSars protests across the country.

"It’s just because it’s something that affects everyone, it affects all of us. If you’re Nigerian and you’re young, it’s either you’ve suffered a police brutality experience or witnessed someone being harassed by the police," he said.

Dipo Awojide and Wizkid (Twitter/Wetalksound) Twitter

"Harassment by the police is something that I went through growing up at times, and to think that my son may experience the same thing is terrible. The #EndSARS movement is a beautiful thing to see in the sense that our generation, the Nigerian youth, are coming together to make our home a better place."

"That’s real love and that’s the real energy that’s going to go a long way in changing things in our country. So, it was important for me to play my part and speak about the things that really affect us as humans and as Nigerians."

Wizkid and one of his sons, Zion. [Instagram/WizkidAyo]

For the much anticipated Valentine's Day, the father of three revealed that he plans to spend quality time with his family.