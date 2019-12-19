Okay, guys, today is that day when one of your favourite celebrities has decided to not only shake the table that has some of your idolised pastors on it.

Wizkid in an unusual manner took to his Twitter page on Thursday, December 19, 2019, where he called out fake pastors in the country. He didn't just call them out but went on to make it categorically clear that he doesn't endorse pastors and their churches.

"Starboy no dey endorse no Pastor or church o! Ogun kill u fake pastors!" he tweeted.

Wizkid's latest tweet is coming barely a few hours after Davido had in a similar manner called out the authority of the Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly for using an unauthorised video for its advertorial.

Davido vs COZA...

The music star took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, where he issued a disclaimer over the viral video. According to Davido, he has nothing to do with the church rather the said video was only created for a fan.

"I'm writing to quickly disclaim the viral videos going around of me advertising COZA event to come up when I have to say I have NOTHING to do with the church!!! The fact that I did a quick video for a kid introduced as a fan just for her personal use and it was chopped up and used for an advert extremely disappoints me!!! I have never and most certainly not associated in any way with COZA church and have reached out to those responsible for this madness immediately!! I will most certainly be proceeding further if you do not react that video immediately!!! A word is enough!!!" he wrote.

Davido's statement came a few hours after a doctored video was shared on the Instagram and Twitter page of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. The video portrays Davido advertising an event 'Twelve Days Of Glory' which was billed to take place in the church.

After the severe backlash from Davido, the pastor of the controversial pastor took down the posts from his Instagram and Twitter pages.