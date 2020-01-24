One of the cutest tweets you'd be reading in on Twitter today will be that of Wizkid gushing about his three sons.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Friday, January 24, 2020, where he shared a very cute tweet that has gotten everyone including the loyal members of 'Wizkid FC' in that 'aww' moment.

"To see my sons smile brighten every grey sky 😇❤️🦅 #MadeinLagos," he tweeted. Since he posted that tweet, he has received over eight thousand likes and comments and they are still pouring in.

It is a known fact that Wizkid has a very cordial relationship with his sons although sometimes his love for these kids has been doubted. This can be traced to the bittersweet relationship he has with some of his baby mamas over the last few years.

Wizkid and his first son Boluwatife in 2014

However, Wizkid has never failed to show off his sons on social media, celebrate their birthdays in grand style and do all those things every doting parent would do for their child.

When he called Zion is everything...

Wizkid with his son Zion at the Afrorepublik Fest in London in 2018 (Instagram/Wizkid) Instagram/Wizkid

The singer took to his social media handles on October 29, 2018, to shower accolades on his youngest son while he was away in India for a performance.

He wrote, "My love my life my light my everything !! Thank God! ❤️❤️ baby boy 1❤️❤️❤️ love u Zi."

Wizkid's son, Ayodeji Balogun & baby mama, Binta Diamond Diallo

Zion is Wizkid's third son with Jada Pollock. Prior to Zion's birth, he already had two other sons (Boluwatife and Ayo) with two baby mamas (Shola Ogudugu and Diamond Binta Diallo).