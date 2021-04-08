Valarie who is the first daughter of Ghana's first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, turned 41 years old and whilst marking her birthday at a private dinner in Accra, the Nigerian singer showed up to grace her day.

Valarie who owns R & R Luxury, a skincare line that produces natural and plant-based cosmetic products, is as well a Wizkid stan, therefore, it doesn't come as a surprise that the Nigerian Grammy winner excitedly graced her birthday.

Accordingly, the President's daughter couldn't hide her joy of meeting Wizkid as she shared photos of the moment with her husband in one of the shots to say that "get you a husband that tolerates 10 years of foolishness every time you see Wizkid".

In the now-deleted post from her Instagram page, she continued that "I had the most amazing birthday yesterday thanks to Stan, my sisters, family, friends and all of you who wished me well and sent messages of love. God bless you all 41 is here".

Watch the video below for the moment Wizkid met Valerie at her birthday dinner.