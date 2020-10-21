Nigeria music star Wikid has for the second time in less than three weeks dragged the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, on Twitter.

Wizkid recently called out the president over his handling of the #EndSars protests in the country.

In a post shared via his Twitter page on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, the singer asked the president, his vice, and the Inspector General of Police to resign from their positions.

"@MBuhari you are a failure! Old and incompetent! Step down! We don’t want you, your Vice President and your IG! Resign!" he tweeted.

Wizkid's latest tweet may be connected to the recent gruesome murder of several young Nigerians by security operatives at the Lekki toll gate axis of the #EndSars protest.

This is not the first time the music star will be dragging Buhari on social media.

The music star wants the president and his vice to resign from office over their 'incompetence.' [Instagram/WizKidDayo]

Recall that a few weeks ago, Wizkid blasted Muhammadu Buhari and told Nigeria’s president to face his country as he joined his voice in the #EndSARS campaign that has dominated Nigerian social media sphere.

The 30-year-old singer took a swipe at the president after he sent a goodwill message to the President of the United States of America Donald Trump and his wife who have tested positive for coronavirus.