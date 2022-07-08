RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wizkid, Davido, Burna boy, dazzle fans at Afronation, Biggie is back for the seventh season of BBN, plus more engaging tweets on TwitterNaija

#FeatureByTwitter - For up-to-the-minute updates on trending stories and news, Twitter remains the social media platform that keeps you informed. This week on #TwitterNaija is a recap of the latest in music, movies, sports, and entertainment you might have missed on Twitter.

Endless drama and flawless fashion on the Real Housewives of Lagos reunion

Users on #TwitterNaija assumed that RHOLagos had a lot of drama but the reunion has more drama and hot spills! At the reunion, the opulent housewives stepped out in style rocking Nigerian traditional attires while settling their issues over the past season with tongue lashing and insults. Check out the bants and comments from users on #TwitterNaija with #RHOLagosreunion

Wizkid, Davido, Burna boy, dazzle Fans at Afronation

The performance of music legends at the World’s Biggest Afrobeats Festival, Afronation took Twitter by storm! Fans were delighted with the lineup of electrifying performances and the thrilling experience they enjoyed from their favourite artists. One of the highlights from the event that left #TwitterNaija in awe was Wizkid's declaration of love for Davido and BurnaBoy. Check out the conversations on #AfroNation with the hashtags #ANP2022 #DavidoAfroNation #WizkidAfronation

Biggie is back for the seventh season of BBN

Africa’s Most Popular Reality Show, Big Brother Naija, will return for its seventh season this month with a double launch show. As usual, the live show has #TwitterNaija buzzing with potential drama and ‘ships’. Catch up with the conversations with #BBNaijaS7 #BBNaija

Davido surprises fan on stage at a concert

It was another lovely moment on Twitter as Davido shocked a fan at the Infinix concert with his expensive shoe and 2 Million naira. Fans on #TwitterNaija applauded him for his kind act. Stay updated with this thread here.

Fans eagerly anticipate the release of “Love, Damini”

African Giant, Burnaboy revealed the debut of his new album during his birthday celebration earlier this week. He also promised to drop new teasers for his fans on #TwitterNaija. Check out the excitement and anticipation of #LOVEDAMINI from fans on #TwitterNaija.

---

