Wizkid and Tiwa Savage spotted together in the United States

In attendance were some Nigerian celebrities including Wizkid, Ayo Animashaun and Audu Makori.

This will be the first time Wizkid and Tiwa Savage will be spotted together in a long time.

There had been speculations about crisis in their once admired friendship.

From not celebrating each other on birthdays to going MIA during their concerts, fans had so much to say about their friendship.

It would be recalled that in 2018, the music stars caused a stir after Wizkid featured Tiwa Savage in the video of his hit song 'Fever.'

Within three days of release, the video clocked up over 2.3 million views on YouTube.

From that moment fans of the music star began to monitor their relationship.