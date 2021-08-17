The movie star made this known via his Instagram Stories on Monday, August 16, 2021.

"If you don't have a job in the UK or US, you are either proud or lazy. Even people with zero education as a cleaner or factory worker gets a minimum of 1,400 pounds a month. That's 980k a month, even a bank in Nigeria won't give you that," he wrote.

"The only issue is that the bills will take most of the money back. But at least you have food and a roof over your head. A system that works will always provide employment for its citizens. A system that works."

