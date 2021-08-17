RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'If you don't have a job in the UK or US, you are either proud or lazy' - Williams Uchemba

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The actor says a country that works will always treat its citizens well.

Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba [Instagram/WilliamsUchemba]

Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba has stated that anyone living in the United Kingdom and the United States of America without a job is either lazy or proud.

Recommended articles

The movie star made this known via his Instagram Stories on Monday, August 16, 2021.

"If you don't have a job in the UK or US, you are either proud or lazy. Even people with zero education as a cleaner or factory worker gets a minimum of 1,400 pounds a month. That's 980k a month, even a bank in Nigeria won't give you that," he wrote.

ALSO READ: Williams Uchemba adopts 18-year-old carpenter

Williams Uchemba says only lazy people don't have jobs in the US and UK [Instagram/WilliamsUchemba]
Williams Uchemba says only lazy people don't have jobs in the US and UK [Instagram/WilliamsUchemba] Pulse Nigeria
The actor says a country that works will always treat its citizens well. [Instagram/WilliamsUchemba]
The actor says a country that works will always treat its citizens well. [Instagram/WilliamsUchemba] Pulse Nigeria

"The only issue is that the bills will take most of the money back. But at least you have food and a roof over your head. A system that works will always provide employment for its citizens. A system that works."

The actor says a country that works will always treat its citizens well. [Instagram/WilliamsUchemba]
The actor says a country that works will always treat its citizens well. [Instagram/WilliamsUchemba] Pulse Nigeria

Uchemba is a Nollywood actor and philanthropist.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Van Vicker condemns Anglican Priest for forcefully kissing student at church (VIDEO)

BBNaija 2021: Maria raises alarm over missing condoms in the house

'If you don't have a job in the UK or US, you are either proud or lazy' - Williams Uchemba

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney found out I was the wild card from a chaperone - Pere

BBNaija 2021: Fans react as Whitemoney blows hot in argument with Pere

Rapper Silento indicted over murder of his cousin

'You're a cradle snatcher, a pervert and predator' - Timini Egbuson's ex-girlfriend calls him out

Lil Wayne reveals how he attempted suicide at age 12

BBNaija 2021: Big Brother announces nomination free week, orders Maria to keep a secret