'My wife put her medical profession on hold to help me build my goals - Williams Uchemba

The movie star made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, July 20, 2021, while appreciating her and other good wives.

"I want to appreciate my wife and all the wives out there. Being a wife is tasking enough and being the wife of someone who is everywhere is another level of superhuman, and that is who you are. You put your medical profession on hold to help me build my goals and dreams, handling most of my business like I would still amaze me," he wrote.

"Thank you! And thank you to all the wives out there that make life peaceful and easy for their husbands. You guys are the real MVPs. That being said I declare today WIVES APPRECIATION DAY 😂😅 #wivesappreciationday #SummerHoliday #"

Uchemba and Oscar got engaged in October 2020.

They tied the knot in a very colourful wedding ceremony in November that same year.