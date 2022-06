"I would rather with eight hours for my PVC to be ready than another eight years of misery," he wrote on his IG page.

"The process might not be easy but remember how important your vote will be. 8hrs wait is better than 8years of pain. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

The actor appealed to everyone to visit the nearest registration centers to get their PVCs.

Uchemba isn't the only celebrity who has advocated for Nigerians to collect their PVCs ahead of the elections.

Music star, Peter Okoye of the music group, PSquare also advised anyone planning to visit his home to be ready to show their PVCs.

"I have just instructed my security and my management that No one is allowed to visit my house or my office without showing their PVC!" he tweeted.

Pulse Nigeria

"This also includes my management team and entourage! No PVC! No Visits and Travels!… We must get it right this time and vote out bad leaders."

Okoye and some of his colleagues have been at the forefront of voters registration ahead of the 2023 general elections.

These celebrities have stood their ground about Nigeria getting it right in the next elections.