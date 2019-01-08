Williams Uchemba wants everyone to know that he has a lot to say after his recent fraud scandal which broke the internet.

The actor made this known via his Instagram page on Monday, January 7, 2019. In his appreciation and new year post, the former child star said he wanted to use the opportunity to thank his friends and family for the journey so far.

"I just want to use this opportunity to thank you all for an exciting and amazing 2018. It was an amazing year filled with lots of victories, challenges, and opportunities to learn. Special thanks to all my family, friends, partners, leaders, mentors and fans who steadfastly stood by me and have supported me. Thank you for your priceless support towards The WilliamsUcheMbah foundation, The give challenge, the IdontlikewhatIhate brand and every other project we embarked on, in one way or another.

"Lastly and most importantly, I thank God almighty without who I am nothing. His grace and mercy preserved me even in my darkest hours and every achievement and victory I have ever attained is because of him. I still have so much to say, but all in due time," he wrote.

We guess Williams latest statement is connected to the fact that he had a not so nice Christmas after he was dragged on social media for defrauding people of their money, an allegation he denied.

Williams Uchemba says fraudsters are using his name on social media [Video]

Williams Uchemba says fraudsters are using his name to swindle people of their money on social media. Reacting to claims by a US-based activist, Edafe Okporo who said he was asked by the actor to pay $1000 fair a programme, Williams said the story was untrue.

According to him in a series of videos on his Instagram page, he said fraudsters are beginning to use his name to swindle people of their cash.

This is not the first time a Nollywood actor will be coming out to appeal to fans and the general public not to fall for these fraudsters who have devised a means of using their photos to defraud innocent people.