Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba has narrated how God blessed him with two SUVs after donating money for a church project.

In a lengthy post shared via his Instagram page on Sunday, March 21, 2020, the movie star give a detailed account of how keying into a church project favoured him.

"I want to thank God for giving me the resources to buy the Camera I used to snap this picture, and because there is a wife around, we got two Cameras😂. And to wifey don’t worry this camera is not your birthday present," he wrote.

"OK on a Serious note. Last month I wanted to buy an SUV (because you need one in Lagos especially if you are always at a Site) and that same period a church building project came up. So I was left with the choice of either buying my SUV or giving the money for the church of God to be completed (where people’s life will be changed for good and souls saved)."

"So I was led in my spirit to give it for the church project and used the rest to buy a car for someone who didn’t have one. A month later God blessed me with Two SUVs at once."

In November 2020, Uchemba tied the knot with his medical doctor wife, Brunella Oscar.

Williams Uchemba and wife, Brunella Oscar [Instagram/WilliamsUchemba]

The couple had their traditional wedding ceremony on Saturday, November 14, at the bride's hometown, Alor in Anambra state.

Recall the movie star announced his engagement to Oscar back in October.

According to the humanitarian,''There comes a time in a man’s life when he needs to settle and there is no better time than