Williams Uchemba has finally fulfilled the promise he made to the family living under a telecom mast by providing accommodation and education for their kids.

The movie star took to his Instagram on Thursday May 21, 2020, where he shared a video of the new house he got for the family.

The family who had no idea there were at their new home were filled with joy when Uchemba gave them the keys to the new apartment.

It didn't end there as he announced that the daughters will be on full scholarship till they are done with tertiary education.

While the family was still basking in the euphoria of the house and scholarship gifts, Uchemba handed over a cheque for N1M to couple to start a transport business.

Uchemba's gifts are coming weeks after he had announced that he will be helping provide accommodation and education to two sisters and their parents who live under a telecom mast.

According to the actor, he discovered the family back in 2019 when he went on an outreach to feed the poor and needy during the yuletide season.