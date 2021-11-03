RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Will Smith recounts how he once contemplated killing his father

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Will Smith spills more tea in his upcoming memoir.

American actor and rapper Will Smith [Instagram/WillSmith]
American actor and rapper Will Smith [Instagram/WillSmith]

American actor Will Smith has recounted how he once contemplated killing his father.

Recommended articles

The multi-talented rapper who has been revealing a lot about his life, family, journey to weight loss and career in his memoir 'Will' talked about how his violent father changed his perception about life.

"My father was violent, but he was also at every game, play, and recital. He was an alcoholic, but he was sober at every premiere of every one of my movies," part of the memoir read.

"He listened to every record. He visited every studio. The same intense perfectionism that terrorized his family put food on the table every night of my life."

"When I was nine years old, I watched my father punch my mother in the side of the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spit blood. That moment in that bedroom, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am."

Smith then revealed how he once considered killing his dad, Willard Carrol Smith Sr., after witnessing him abuse his mother when he was a child.

"That when I was big enough, when I was strong enough, when I was no longer a coward, I would slay him. I paused at the top of the stairs. I could shove him down, and easily get away with it," he wrote, according to ET Canada.

"I’m Will Smith. No one would ever believe I killed my father on purpose. I’m one of the best actors in the world. My 911 call would be Academy Award level."

The YouTube series is set to premiere on November 8, 2021.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Tega's husband shades her while reacting to Ubi Franklin's tweet

BBNaija's Tega's husband shades her while reacting to Ubi Franklin's tweet

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Cubana Chief Priest, others react to alleged arrest of Socialite Obi Cubana

Cubana Chief Priest, others react to alleged arrest of Socialite Obi Cubana

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Arrested owner of collapsed Ikoyi building got approval to construct 15 floors, built 21 floors

Arrested owner of collapsed Ikoyi building got approval to construct 15 floors, built 21 floors

'I’ve never met Afia Adomah; we only had phone sex' - Zionfelix breaks silence (WATCH)

'I’ve never met Afia Adomah; we only had phone sex' - Zionfelix breaks silence (WATCH)

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband and his Moroccan wife, Laila, split

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband and his Moroccan wife, Laila, split

Socialite Obi Cubana reportedly arrested by the EFCC

Socialite Obi Cubana reportedly arrested by the EFCC

US-based Nigerian show promoter alleges extortion, demands N28m refund from Burna Boy and his mom

US-based Nigerian show promoter alleges extortion, demands N28m refund from Burna Boy and his mom

Trending

BBNaija's Tega's husband shades her while reacting to Ubi Franklin's tweet

BBNaija's Tega and her husband AJ [Instagram/AJMoney001]

Busted: UK girlfriend of Zionfelix releases hot audio about their sex bouts (WATCH)

Zionfelix

Afia Schwarzenegger battles death as she cries for help on sickbed (VIDEO)

Afia Schwarzenegger battles death as she cries for help on sickbed

Actress Lizzy Anjorin releases paternity test of child months after dedication in 10 cities in the United States

Lizzy Anjorin and hubby, Lateef Lawal [Instagram/LizzyAnjorinOriginal]