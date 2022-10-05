RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Why I used to take my friends and family to concerts, Ayra Starr reveals

Babatunde Lawal
The rising vocalist, who is still enjoying the success of her popular song Rush, shared an idea she used at performances before she gained the spotlight, on Twitter in the early hours of this morning.

Ayra Starr wrote in a tweet that last year, she would bring her friends and family to her shows so they could sing along with her songs and "ginger" her.

"Early Last year I used to take my friends and family to concerts and performances just incase no one knew my music ,they would help me scream my songs and ginger the audience. Sapa nice one."

Recently, Pulse reported that Ayra set a record by becoming the first Nigerian female artiste to get multiple No. 1 songs in Nigeria. With her hit song Rush tallying 4.66 million streams and 40.3 million in radio reach.

With Rush reaching No. 1, the female artist has now ascended to the top of a chart in Nigeria for the first time since Bloody Samaritan reached No. 1 back in 2021. The 40-week period without a female artist's No. 1 single is the longest ever.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

