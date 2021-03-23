Nigerian media personality Shade Ladipo has revealed why takes back gifts from a partner after a bad breakup.

In a post shared via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, the media girl said her petty nature makes it easy for her to take back gifts from a former partner.

"I just realised that I'm petty AF. I have collected gifts bacccck. Collected Ipad, collected laptop, almost collected phone but because of God," she wrote.

Ladipo says because she is a petty person, she can never let her ex go away with her gifts. [Instagram/ShadeLadipo]

"I'm Mrs Petty because guess what, if I collected my gifts back, it means that you didn't buy as much or more so e mean say na me spend pass. Choi I'm too smart."

The media personality joins several Nigerians including celebrities who have been reacting to the trending topic.

For a lot of people, taking back gifts after a relationship goes bad is low class.