Why I can't date a Nigerian woman - Timaya

The singer appeared as a guest on the recent episode of The Morning Rush on The Beat 99.9FM. There, he asserted that Nigerian women are not his spec when it comes to relationships.

Timaya shared his unfiltered perspective on love, emphasising the significance of understanding personal preferences in romantic relationships.

"You have to know who to love. A person may not be right for you, but they're not wrong either, you feel me," he expressed, highlighting the subjective nature of romantic connections.

The Afrobeat sensation said, "I don't have a problem with Nigerian girls or Nigerian men. If I was a Nigerian girl, I won't date a Nigerian man. And myself right now, I can't date a Nigerian girl."

When questioned about the nationality of the woman he is currently in love with, Timaya responded emphatically, saying, "Hell no."