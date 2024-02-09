ADVERTISEMENT
Why I can't date a Nigerian woman - Timaya

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He went on to liken a relationship with a Nigerian woman to the game called "police and thief."

Timaya says that if he was a woman, he won't date a Nigerian man either (DM Records)
Timaya says that if he was a woman, he won't date a Nigerian man either (DM Records)

The singer appeared as a guest on the recent episode of The Morning Rush on The Beat 99.9FM. There, he asserted that Nigerian women are not his spec when it comes to relationships.

Timaya shared his unfiltered perspective on love, emphasising the significance of understanding personal preferences in romantic relationships.

"You have to know who to love. A person may not be right for you, but they're not wrong either, you feel me," he expressed, highlighting the subjective nature of romantic connections.

The Afrobeat sensation said, "I don't have a problem with Nigerian girls or Nigerian men. If I was a Nigerian girl, I won't date a Nigerian man. And myself right now, I can't date a Nigerian girl."

When questioned about the nationality of the woman he is currently in love with, Timaya responded emphatically, saying, "Hell no."

"I can't date a Nigerian girl because of the same foundation and upbringing. The relationship would be like police and thief, it's too toxic. We go dey lie for each other too much, wetin happen. Even when something no dey wrong, you go dey find problem," Timaya added, shedding light on potential challenges arising from shared cultural backgrounds.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

