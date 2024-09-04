ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Why Biggie unpaired the 'BBNaija' season 9 teams

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The full episode is on YouTube and you don’t want to miss it.

This episode of Pulse Hot Takes focused on BBNaija [Youtube/Pulsenigeria]
This episode of Pulse Hot Takes focused on BBNaija [Youtube/Pulsenigeria]

Recommended articles

Pulse Hot Takes is a weekly YouTube talk show hosted by Elvis Christian and Christabel Ago. Every week the hosts speak with guests on trending issues and dissect problems that Nigerians consistently face. In this episode, Christabel was joined by media personality Kimmy K, lifestyle reporter Davy Ben and podcaster Huttiey

In a recent twist in this season of Big Brother Naija, Biggie decided to separate each duo in the house, thus making it an individual game. Strategies are falling apart, alliances are crumbling and new strategies are yet to be formed.

ADVERTISEMENT

See below what was said in this episode of Pulse Hot Takes:

Davy Ben expressed his shock that Wanni X Handi were part of the bottom 3 in the voting polls.

He said, "Fans need to start voting because this is an eye opener, a reality check for them. They needed to see that they were the bottom three so that their fans can sit up."

Kimmy K said, "This has been the most boring and uneventful week in BBNaija history. This particular season is dry and it's not giving what a typical BBNaija season should give. Production is scrambling to find ways to save the show and make it interesting."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Last week was boring, nothing to look forward to," Huttiey chimed in agreement.

Kimmy K said, "The housemates did not see it coming and it's going to affect the gameplay of some of them. I'm interested to see how the individual play goes with the fan bases."

Davy Ben expressed his displeasure regarding the separation of the teams, saying, "I'm not a fan of unpairing; you sold us a story from day one and we had never seen a show like this before. Unpairing them is a desperate act to save the show."

"I think it was the plan all along because if we could see it from the beginning that they were going to get split up, why do you think they didn't plan it?" Christabel asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davy Ben also stressed that he would love to see new housemates added into this season.

See the full episode below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Biggie unpaired the 'BBNaija' season 9 teams

Why Biggie unpaired the 'BBNaija' season 9 teams

It was heartbreaking that I wasn't accepted - Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina

It was heartbreaking that I wasn't accepted - Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina

AMVCA-winning filmmaker, Tolu Ajayi teams with Abiola Sobo for a Showmax original

AMVCA-winning filmmaker, Tolu Ajayi teams with Abiola Sobo for a Showmax original

I did not go to the house to find love - BBNaija's Fairme on ships

I did not go to the house to find love - BBNaija's Fairme on ships

Chidimma Adetshina promises to make Nigeria proud

Chidimma Adetshina promises to make Nigeria proud

I won the daddy lottery - Seun Kuti on relationship with Fela

I won the daddy lottery - Seun Kuti on relationship with Fela

No one sets out to make a bad film - Judith Audu

No one sets out to make a bad film - Judith Audu

Nollywood has a revenue problem- Filmlab Consultant, Don Omope

Nollywood has a revenue problem- Filmlab Consultant, Don Omope

Daniel Oriahi's ‘The Weekend’ makes ₦ 8 million in its first weekend

Daniel Oriahi's ‘The Weekend’ makes ₦ 8 million in its first weekend

Pulse Sports

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye also says there is more going on than people know [Instagram/IamKingRudy]

I'm tired of the twisting of statements - Paul Okoye on P-Square rift

TG Omori received a kidney from his only brother [Instagram/Boyproducer]

I will be up soon - TG Omori assures Nigerians after failed kidney transplant

Davido reportedly releases Dammy Krane from police custody

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane released from police custody

George Lutterodt

No law in Ghana bans marrying more than one person - Counselor Lutterodt