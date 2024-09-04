Why Biggie unpaired the 'BBNaija' season 9 teams

Pulse Hot Takes is a weekly YouTube talk show hosted by Elvis Christian and Christabel Ago. Every week the hosts speak with guests on trending issues and dissect problems that Nigerians consistently face. In this episode, Christabel was joined by media personality Kimmy K, lifestyle reporter Davy Ben and podcaster Huttiey

Context

In a recent twist in this season of Big Brother Naija, Biggie decided to separate each duo in the house, thus making it an individual game. Strategies are falling apart, alliances are crumbling and new strategies are yet to be formed.

ADVERTISEMENT

See below what was said in this episode of Pulse Hot Takes:

On the voting polls

Davy Ben expressed his shock that Wanni X Handi were part of the bottom 3 in the voting polls.

He said, "Fans need to start voting because this is an eye opener, a reality check for them. They needed to see that they were the bottom three so that their fans can sit up."

Kimmy K said, "This has been the most boring and uneventful week in BBNaija history. This particular season is dry and it's not giving what a typical BBNaija season should give. Production is scrambling to find ways to save the show and make it interesting."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Last week was boring, nothing to look forward to," Huttiey chimed in agreement.

On splitting up the pairs

Kimmy K said, "The housemates did not see it coming and it's going to affect the gameplay of some of them. I'm interested to see how the individual play goes with the fan bases."

Davy Ben expressed his displeasure regarding the separation of the teams, saying, "I'm not a fan of unpairing; you sold us a story from day one and we had never seen a show like this before. Unpairing them is a desperate act to save the show."

"I think it was the plan all along because if we could see it from the beginning that they were going to get split up, why do you think they didn't plan it?" Christabel asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davy Ben also stressed that he would love to see new housemates added into this season.