From bemoaning Ghanaians in Ghana to "travel abroad and open your brains" to forking out USD7,000 (equivalent to GHC40,000) to shop at one of the world's most valuable luxury brand, Louis Vuitton, store in Miami, Shatta is now talking about music.

According to the award-winning Ghanaian dancehall act, ever since he landed in Miami a few days ago, he has not heard any Ghanaian song, not even his popular 'Kpuu Kpaa' and he doesn't understand why.

"Since I dey Miami here, they haven't played Ghana music one sef for here," Shatta Wale said while sipping a drink at an open bar. He continued that "they no play Kpuu Kpa for here, I don't understand why they play Kpuu Kpa for here".

The father of three went on to add that "E b so so Spanish songs I dey hear". His comments are coming at a time that he has been subjected to criticism for not putting in the effort to sell his songs outside and possibly reaching the Grammys.

Shatta Wale in reply insisted that he blames gatekeepers in the music space because of how they are always criticizing acts without putting in the effort to project musicians in a positive light.

Hear more from Shatta Wale in the video below as he also criticizes Ghanaians for not matching up to Miami when it comes to the standard of living.