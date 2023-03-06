ADVERTISEMENT
Whitemoney joins Maybach Benz owners' gang

Babatunde Lawal

BBNaija's Whitemoney has joined the list of Mayback owners in Nigeria.

The TV star, whose real name is Hazel Oyeze Onou, recently made headlines after acquiring a new Maybach Benz. He shared the news on his Instagram page, posting pictures of himself standing next to the luxury vehicle with the caption, "Miracle no dey tire Jesus."

The Maybach Benz is known for its luxurious features, including a high-end sound system, a refrigerated compartment, and massage seats. It is one of the most expensive cars in the Mercedes-Benz lineup, with prices starting at around $170,000.

Whitemoney's acquisition of the Maybach Benz has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media. While some have congratulated him on his success and hard work, others have criticized him for flaunting his wealth and promoting a culture of materialism.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Chukwuemeka Okoye, aka Frodd, also started the new year in style by purchasing a multimillion-naira house in Lagos as well as a brand new Mercedes Maybach.

He made the big reveal on his Instagram story on January 2, and congratulations have poured in for the ex-BBNaija housemate.

Recall that Burna Boy revealed that he got new cars in a series of postings on his Instagram story in the early hours of November 11, 2022. In his post, the artist revealed that he bought the exotic Lamborghini in the spirit of the approaching December month and a Maybach because everyone apparently needs one.

Weeks after making the post, the artiste's Maybach was delivered to his home in Lagos.

Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media.

