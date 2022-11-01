Whitemoney bags Igbo chieftaincy title

The reality star revealed that a group of Igbo speakers in Lagos State bestowed the title of 'Ugwu Igbo' on him last Saturday, October 29th, 2022.

The singer made the news public on his Instagram page, adding the certificate of office to the post. He noted in the post that the title he was recently awarded means "the pride of Igbos."

First of all, “Our People say when a child washes his hands well, he may sit with the Elders

Another title added: “UGWU NDIGBO” ie “THE PRIDE OF IGBOS” It was another humbling moment for me last Saturday as I was conferred as “UGWU NDIGBO” by the Igbo speaking community, Lagos State. Special appreciation to the Chief Sir Cyril Sunday Eze (President General) and all the members of the Igbo Speaking Community, Lagos State. Unu Emela [sic]