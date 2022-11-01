RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Whitemoney bags Igbo chieftaincy title

Babatunde Lawal
Whitemoney [Instagram/Whitemoney]
Whitemoney [Instagram/Whitemoney]

Hazel Oyeze Onu, commonly known as Whitemoney, the winner of BBNaija Season 6, has been bestowed a rare Igbo chieftaincy title, adding another feather to his hat.

Read Also

The reality star revealed that a group of Igbo speakers in Lagos State bestowed the title of 'Ugwu Igbo' on him last Saturday, October 29th, 2022.

The singer made the news public on his Instagram page, adding the certificate of office to the post. He noted in the post that the title he was recently awarded means "the pride of Igbos."

First of all, “Our People say when a child washes his hands well, he may sit with the Elders

Another title added: “UGWU NDIGBO” ie “THE PRIDE OF IGBOS” It was another humbling moment for me last Saturday as I was conferred as “UGWU NDIGBO” by the Igbo speaking community, Lagos State. Special appreciation to the Chief Sir Cyril Sunday Eze (President General) and all the members of the Igbo Speaking Community, Lagos State. Unu Emela [sic]

Whitemoney then went ahead to release a video of the fantastic celebrations that came with his title, as a massive party was thrown to congratulate him.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu sympathizes with Davido and Chioma over the loss of their son

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu sympathizes with Davido and Chioma over the loss of their son

Whitemoney bags Igbo chieftaincy title

Whitemoney bags Igbo chieftaincy title

Wizkid deletes album promotion tweet as other celebrities sympathize with Davido

Wizkid deletes album promotion tweet as other celebrities sympathize with Davido

Peter Obi sympathizes with Davido over the loss of his son

Peter Obi sympathizes with Davido over the loss of his son

Presidential aspirants Kwankwaso & Atiku sympathize with Davido over son's death

Presidential aspirants Kwankwaso & Atiku sympathize with Davido over son's death

Police arrest at least 5 people in connection with Davido’s son death

Police arrest at least 5 people in connection with Davido’s son death

Takeoff a member of American rap group Migos, reportedly shot dead in Houston

Takeoff a member of American rap group Migos, reportedly shot dead in Houston

Nigeria Top 100: Young Jonn's 'Extra Cool' and Bella Shmurda's 'Philo' move to new peak

Nigeria Top 100: Young Jonn's 'Extra Cool' and Bella Shmurda's 'Philo' move to new peak

Davido & Chioma's son, Ifeanyi reported dead

Davido & Chioma's son, Ifeanyi reported dead

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Ye, who is also known as Kanye West, is seen wearing a Balenciaga boxing mouthguard, outside Givenchy, during Paris Fashion Week.Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian

BBNaija star, Adekunle, to host World Cup conference

BBNaija star, Adekunle, to host World Cup conference

Bella and Korty during the interview [Instagram/Korty]

5 money lessons from Bella Shmurda’s interview with Korty