Wendy Williams will be in court to support son, Kevin Jnr who is billed to be arraigned before a judge for assaulting his father, Kevin Hunter.

According to TMZ, Wendy Williams and her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter will be in court on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, where their son will be arraigned. They will be turning up to support him.

Reports indicate that Wendy does not want to create a spectacle in the New Jersey courtroom. She will say nothing in court she's only there to support her son, as is Kevin.

Kevin Sr. does not want to press charges, but because it's domestic incident prosecutors often press on regardless. It would be recalled that a few weeks ago Kevin Hunter Jnr was arrested by the police for assaulting his father.

Wendy Williams' son arrested for allegedly assaulting dad

Wendy Williams son, Kelvin Jnr was arrested after getting into a fight with his dad and breaking his nose back in May 2019. According to TMZ, Wendy Williams had taken her son to their family home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, to pick up some stuff from the house. She then left the young man in the house.

TMZ reports that Kelvin Jnr didn't know that his father, Kelvin Hunter was in the house as they both left the house and went out to shop for a few items. Things took a different dimension at the parking lot of the shop when they both got into a heated argument.

Kelvin Hunter had accused Wendy Williams of brainwashing their son as he seeks for spouse support. Kelvin Jnr then reportedly punched him on the nose which left him with a broken nose.