Wendy Williams' son, Kevin Jnr has pleaded not guilty to the assault charges levelled against him after a physical altercation with his father, Kevin Hunter.

TMZ reports that Kevin Jnr showed up at the court premises with his mum, Wendy, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. However, he went into the courtroom alone as both parents were absent.

Kevin Jnr then went on to plead not guilty to the assault charges and the prosecutor asked for more time so he'd have more time to review the case.

The prosecutor said he wanted to "review factors in the case" and said he thought the case would be resolved at the next hearing. That screams plea bargain or outright dismissal of charges. As you know, Kevin Sr. has said he did not want to press charges.

Wendy Williams to appear in court to support son over assault on dad

According to TMZ, Wendy Williams and her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter will be in court on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, where their son will be arraigned. They will be turning up to support him.

Reports indicate that Wendy does not want to create a spectacle in the New Jersey courtroom. She will say nothing in court she's only there to support her son, as is Kevin.

Kevin Sr. does not want to press charges, but because it's domestic incident prosecutors often press on regardless. It would be recalled that a few weeks ago Kevin Hunter Jnr was arrested by the police for assaulting his father.