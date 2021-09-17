RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wendy Williams reportedly taken to hospital for mental health check

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The source also said that Williams is lonely and continues to struggle with her health.

American TV show host Wendy Williams [Instagram/WendyShow]

American TV show host Wendy Williams has been taken to a hospital for mental health check-up.

Recommended articles

This is according to an exclusive report by PageSix.

A spokesperson for the NYPD told Page Six on Thursday, September 16, 2021, that they received a call at 8:43 a.m. on Tuesday requiring an ambulance to transport a 57-year-old woman residing at Williams’ Manhattan address for a psychiatric evaluation.

American TV show host Wendy Williams [Instagram/WendyShow]
American TV show host Wendy Williams [Instagram/WendyShow] Pulse Nigeria

The patient was taken to Beth Israel Hospital, the spokesperson revealed.

The source also said that Williams is lonely and continues to struggle with her health.

It would be recalled that the TV show host had to put a halt to the return of her show.

Williams was diagnosed with covid-19 earlier in the week and reported to be undergoing quarantine and full recovery.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BigerTinz drops 6-track EP, Lekki Epe

Wendy Williams reportedly taken to hospital for mental health check

Actress Ejine Okoroafor narrates how 'fake' Euro notes almost landed her in trouble

"Are you a dog?- Eucharia Anunobi shades people who have the habit of sticking out their tongues

Music producer Samklef shows off 1st house in the United States of America

Nollywood veteran Chinwetalu Agu spotted wearing a Biafran flag outfit

BBNaija 2021: Biggie exposes Saga & Nini's late night gossip about Pere [Video]

BBNaija 2021: Saga reveals why he failed prank task

NBCUniversal and Showmax are bringing 'The Real Housewives' to Nigeria! [Exclusive]

Trending

BBNaija 2021: Daddy Freeze celebrates Whitemoney for looking away after Angel flashed her private part

Whitemoney [Twitter/ caramel_jane]

Burna Boy attends Man United's game at Old Trafford, brings out Paul Pogba at his set at Parklife festival

Burna Boy (Instagram/ParkLife)

Nicki Minaj’s husband may be going to jail for 10 years

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty (NAN)

Tonto Dikeh says ex Prince Kpokpogri is planning to expose her nudes

Tonto Dikeh and her ex boyfriend Comrade Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [DailyTimes]